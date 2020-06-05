Local artists create murals around Little Rock to shed light and positivity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two local artists are using their art as a way to shed positivity on their community after days of protests.

Jermaine Gibson is an artist from Little Rock. He and other local artists have helped paint boarded up buildings around downtown Little Rock after some protestors left some damage.

He says he and other local artists understand the pain parts of the community are going through, which is why they are using their talents to help bring color and brightness to the city.

“We’re here to help the people that have damages and sort of be like the middle man liaison between our people who are protesting and the people who are getting their stuff messed up,” explains Gibson.

Gibson and other artists have collaborated together helping to paint several different buildings around little rock.

For more on Gibson you can follow him and his artwork on Instagram at @greasepenlen