Local artists needed in Downtown Little Rock Partnership project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Downtown Little Rock Partnership is working with the Alley Art Project to make Downtown Little Rock beautiful.

The purpose of this project is to make downtown Little Rock more appealing and improve the lives of its residents and visitors to the area.

“Our Alley Art Project is an effort to transform our underutilized alleys into more vibrant public spaces,” said Carol Worley, chair of the Public Spaces Committee. “We encourage all businesses to get involved and help into its own art gallery. This is an ongoing project, and we are continuing to receive submissions on a regular basis.”

Any artist may submit up to two pieces for the project. The submitted images must fit either a 36″ x 84″ single door or a 72″ x 84″ double door. If selected by an owner or sponsor, the artist will receive $300, then the selected work will be removed from the gallery. For owners interested in housing artwork on their door, pricing and size options include $600 for a single door or $750 for a double door. The price includes all installations and artist compensation cost.

The organization has already accepted over 70 pieces of art and is on display at downtownlr.com. The artwork may be selected by any downtown business.

To submit artwork, sponsor a door, or for more information, click here – or call Downtown Little Rock Partnership at 501-375-0121