Local bikers trying to help grow Central Arkansas biking community

Photo courtesy of Angry Dave’s Bicycles

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two local cycling enthusiasts want to help grow the Central Arkansas biking community by asking the City of North Little Rock to consider building a ‘pump track’ at Burns Park.

A pump track is a bike track made with jumps and banked turns all on a pavement surface.


The two bikers say it could attract attention from the Walton Family Foundation, which historically has helped invest in bike projects in Northwest Arkansas.

They say there’s also a pump track in Springdale that was used to host a bike race sponsored by Red Bull.

