Local DJ using her talents to help Arkansans during the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s only been a year since Destinee Rogers, also known as DJ Dezz’s has been behind the booth but that didn’t stop her from taking her talents to a new beat.

“Well I saw the DJs accepting tips and so I was like okay well ima accept the tips but if I was going to party I wanted to party with a purpose,” Rogers said.

DJ Dezz took her Facebook lives, dropped a beat, and turned the tables into helping her community.

“So I accepted tips and the tips that I got I gave to families in need, and honestly I would’ve been happy if we raised 500 dollars and that first-party we raised 45 hundred.”

Up until this point, she’s raised $23,000 from here Coronavirus online parties. Rogers used that money to help families in need, local organizations and even done random acts of kindness — like buying someone’s groceries.

Her fundraising mixes don’t stop there.

“We want to bless 2020 grads,” Rogers said. “Well, I’ve been seeing more and more it’s graduation time. I’ve seen a lot of posts and people emotional.

Rogers said she is currently $700 away from her goal for $2,000. Once she reaches the goal she will post instructions for seniors to apply.

This will be open for college and high school graduating seniors across the natural state.

“I’m a college grad I know it’s been tough for them, they have to finish online but also it’s tough for high school kids.. for some that’s a really important milestone,” Rogers said.

Rogers said she hasn’t decided on a number of students that will be chosen yet, it will depend on how much money is raised this time around.

There’s still one more party on Memorial Day. So far she’s had more than 2,000 people tune into each of her parties.

Tuesday following Memorial Day, a post will be made with more instructions on how many students will be selected and how to enter. Rogers said they will have to explain where they graduated from and why they need the money. If you can’t make it to the party but would like to donate, the cash app for Rogers is $DestineeRogers. You can still watch the parties after the live is over on her Facebook page.

“It’s crazy to me because I’ve only been doing this for maybe a year. I’m still in the beginning stages of my career so to see so many people jump on board has meant the world to me,” Rogers said. “And to see so many donate to help people in need shows there’s still good people in this world.”

Her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Dj-Dezz-112448033745085/