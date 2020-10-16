Local electric co-ops help in Louisiana with restoration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crews from the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are working hard in Louisiana.

About 43,000 customers were without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, which swept through southwest Louisiana Friday night.

Now, 93 linemen from Arkansas left the comforts of home to lend a hand to the Beauregard Electric Cooperative.

Transmission lines there received heavy damage and need to be fixed with special off-road equipment and airboats.

It can be dangerous work. Some linemen are working in water up to their waist, unsure of what lies below, like alligators or snakes.

Because of the flooding, crews can’t use trucks, so they’re having to climb the poles.

General Foreman Jeremt Collins said one of the hardest parts of the job is have to leave their families.

“I know my wife and kids, they weren’t particularly happy about it, but they know it’s my job and they know I get a sense of pride helping people,” Collins said.

Collins said their crews have already reached about 80 percent restored power.

It took crews six weeks to hit that number after Hurricane Laura.

Collins said the Electric Cooperative of Arkansas is making good progress and they expect to return home in about a week.