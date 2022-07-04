LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fireworks aren’t the only thing in the air this 4th of July, giving is also.

The Labor Of Love Ministries took the time out their holiday to feed those in need.

Frankie Williams, founder of the Labor of Love Ministries took the cookout to the Salvation Army on West Markham St and on West Roosevelt Road to feed the homeless.

“We just want to make sure that we be a blessing to them and that we love them and care about them.”

Williams started Labor of love 5 years ago after he says God spoke to his spirit and told him to “go out and be a labor to the vineyard.”

But Labor of Love came after some bumps in the road of William’s life.

“I was kind of homeless at one time and didn’t have nothing, but someone gave to me and blessed me to be able to get back on my feet,” he said. Now, his mission is to do the same

Along with passing out meals, Labor of Love gave out pairs of shoes, as well as devotional books and prayer.

“We want to make sure that we give them not only physical food but try to give them some words of encouragement and some spiritual food also.”

This year marks the first year Labor of Love spent their fourth of July feeding the homeless, and Williams says it won’t be the last.