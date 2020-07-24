Local mom prepares will amid COVID-19 pandemic

"I want to make sure my kids are taken care of..."

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Making tough decisions during the unknown, one Arkansas mom is ensuring her family is prepared for her end of life by writing her will.

Carolina Vargas said the reality is that we live in uncertain times and she wants to make sure there is a plan in place that protects her loved ones.

“Anytime you’re talking about death it’s scary. The whole idea of not knowing what will happen and where they’re going to end up,” said Vargas who is a mother of two.

“As a single parent, I want to make sure that my kids are taken cared of but it’s really with everything happening surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Vargas is working with Legal Aid of Arkansas to put together a Healthcare power of attorney, a financial power of attorney, living will and last will and testament.

“The information that I was needing was how to even find out what to look for in someone that would be able to take care of my kids.”

Attorney Chris Harris with Hatfield Harris PLLC recommends anyone with children or anyone with assets to have an estate plan.

“They need to think of who they want to benefit from their estate and the hard part figuring out who they want to be in charge if something happens… who is going to be the executor of their will,” said Harris.

When end-of-life decisions are already made, Harris said it takes away an added stressor during tough times.

“We have lots of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus and on ventilators and if you’re on a ventilator you can’t really make decisions for yourself so having someone as your medical power of attorney is very important.”

“It actually released some of the pressures because you’re not so anxious about what is going to happen. You have a plan,” said Vargas.