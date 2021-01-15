Local moving company partners with Restore Hope to donate furniture

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As folks move, sometimes they decide a certain couch or table doesn’t belong in their new house. One Central Arkansas moving company is using that discarded furniture to help those getting out of prison get a fresh start.

Packing up the trailer and bringing someone’s belongings from one place to the next is a typical day for the folks at Two Men and a Truck, but some of their trips are not just helping people move in but move forward.

“We do everything we can to help our community,” Two Men and a Truck Marketing Director Casey Welch said.

Welch has been working with the company for the last two years. They recently partnered with Restore Hope, a non-profit that helps folks who are just getting out of prison get their life back on track.

“Often times it’s a difficult process. Where are they going to live? Where are they going to get the money? What all do they need,” Restore Hope Community Outreach Director Renie Rule said.

Rule helps families answer those questions but she says the next big roadblock is furnishing their new home. That’s where Two Men and a Truck come in. They have an entire vault of discarded furniture form their moves.

“We will give it to whoever we can give it to so that they can have a better start than they would have without us,” Welch said.

For Welch, this goes beyond the typical act of service.

“I have a little bit of a tainted background myself,” Welch said.

Not too long ago, she was pressing the restart button with no job in an empty house.

“Two Men and a Truck and my general manager in there they gave me a shot and they furnished my house with furniture that had been donated,” Welch said.

For her, a used table and bed were the start to a better life.

“To me that was priceless,” Welch said.

Now, she is loading the tools to someone else’s new beginning.

“I put my everything into what I do here because they literally helped me rebuild my entire life,” Welch said.

Two Men and a Truck already have two more homes lined up through Restore Hope.