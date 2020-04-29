Local non-profit asking for help after annual fundraiser gets canceled due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Non-profits in our area are also feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

The Union Rescue Mission runs the Nehemiah and Dorcas House in Little Rock.

The organization helps men and women get back on their feet, but because of COVID-19, they’ve had to make some changes.

We spoke to the Executive Director and share how they are doing.

“I would say internally with our clients and everything we are doing really well, but obviously the hardest part is financial,” said Dorcas VanGilst the Executive Director of Union Rescue Mission.

VanGlist is working from home during COVID-19.

“We knew our number one priority was going to be to protect the clients that we have so we stopped taking volunteers, all of the senior staff that doesn’t live on the property started working from home to protect the clients from coming and going and bringing germs in,” said VanGlist.

Clients say at the Nehemiah and Dorcas House, which provide help with drug and alcohol addiction or those in a domestic violence situation, but VanGlist says they have not accepted new clients during this time.

“But if someone is unsafe we will absolutely take them,” said VanGlist.

The non-profit looks forward to it’s annual “Night on the Street” fundraiser at War Memorial Stadium.

“People set up their homeless camps and bring their cell phones and we give them fact sheets and information about what the Union Rescue Mission does,” said VanGlist.

It has now been cancelled because of COVID-19.

“That fundraiser makes anywhere from $60,000 to $75,000 with sponsers and all of the pledges,” said VanGlist.

That’s why the group needs your help. From garbage bags and paper towels to money donations a little bit can go a long way.

“I would ask people if you’re a beliver to pray for us, but also to reach out to us and we would love to hear from you,” said VanGlist.

Click here to help.