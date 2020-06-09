Local parents offer reward to help find and return their autistic child’s favorite toy

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Two local parents are offering up a cash reward for their autistic child’s missing stuffed toy.

Chirstopher Westbrook is the father of Michael, an 11-year-old boy whose stuffed Elmo went missing.

Michael, who suffers from severe Autism has had the missing toy since he was two-years-old.

Michael’s used him as a support and comfort toy as he has undergone several operations for his disability.

The Elmo in the middle is Michael’s toy!

Westbrook says his wife posted about it on Facebook and since then has received nearly 100 messages from people, some strangers offering to send a new toy.

Although, Westbrook says he’s touched by the outflowing messages of support, but for little Michael getting his Elmo back would mean the world.

“Ladies and Gentlemen if your child happens to pick up baby Elmo from Bubba Brews on Lake Hamilton. Please I have a small cash reward out for him. You just don’t how happy it would make everything,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook says children on the Autism spectrum get relief from constant routine and support items, such as toys. It helps them perform better with day to day life functions.

If you have any information contact, Christopher and Laura Westbrook, at email: westward.sbg@gmail.com