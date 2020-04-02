Local pharmacy looking for man who broke in and stole pain medication

MORRILTON, Ark. — A local pharmacy in Morrilton needs your help identifying a man who broken into the business this morning and stole pain medication.

Security footage shows a man throwing a brick through the door. He then uses his hands and body to push through the glass and run inside. The owner says this is the second time they’ve been broken into in 2 weeks.

“It’s been a rough day we’ve had the break ins and we are trying to deal with the COVID-19 situation because we are doing curbside delivery we don’t have window that creates a whole new change in our business. On top of the fact that we’ve gotten broken into an April fools I guess some people though it was an April fools joke but it didn’t turn out to be that for us,” said Karen Cree the owner.

The Morrilton police department shared the video on its Facebook page and says they have physical evidence that will be sent to the state crime lab. If you know anything give them a call.