Local photographers help those out of work amid the pandemic with free business headshots

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Some people in central Arkansas say they are one step closer to finding a job after being laid off during the pandemic.

It was all part of the nation-wide campaign on Wednesday, called ’10,000 Headshots,’ where photographers across the county offered free business headshots to those who are out of work.

“The people I’ve photographed today have been so appreciative. Everybody that’s walked through the door today– the first thing they’ve said is thank you. It just gives you the warm and fuzzies,” said photographer John David Pittman.

On Wednesday, Pittman was one of approximately 200 photographers nation-wide working to get folks back on their feet one snapshot at a time.

“This is something they can’t afford right now but it is something they need– it’s going to help them with the job search,” said Pittman.

He says with most applications now going digital and employers scouting on LinkedIn, a good headshot can make you stand out.

“It’s the first thing employers are looking at and we want to help people step their game up,” said Pittman.

Those who showed up Wednesday for the free headshot say they’re thankful for this campaign.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Chris Tripp.

Tripp says he is a father of three and was laid off during the pandemic. He says he hopes this headshot will help get his foot in the door with potential employers.

“It gives me a bit of confidence, makes me feel like I’ll have a better shot at getting a job out there,” said Tripp.

Tripp was one of thousands across the country who received the new headshot.

“To be able to see themselves looking confident and approachable and know that’s a tool they can use to find a job– it’s just a great feeling for me,” said Pittman.