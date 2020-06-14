Local Protesters clean up their communities Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As protests continue across the capitol city and Central Arkansas, some of the local organizers decided to start something special for their communities.

Pounding the pavement by planning and participating in protest is how LR Carbon — a group of community activists— have been sending their message. This weekend they are doing it in a different way.

“We are going around the neighborhoods and cleaning up trash, picking up graffiti, anything,” one of the organizers, Marcus Hunter said.

Hunter and other Arkansans shifting the focus in positive ways in neighborhoods and beyond. Hunter said they want to work towards changes with legislation or officers and even the people who are elected but it starts here.

“We want to make sure our communities are beautiful,” Hunter said. “We want to make sure that our communities are exactly where we want them to be because we’re wanting change… it starting with the smaller things.”

Smaller things like trash, or anything else Hunter and the rest of their group can pick up or clean up.

“We can’t have trash, beat up buildings, and stuff like that because it just brings back the stereotypes that black people are this, black people are that,” Hunter said. “So we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make these changes as positive and fulfill as possible.”

More than 2 dozen people showed up early Saturday morning to help throughout the afternoon. “We have to show that we care about the community and I think that this is a great way to do so,” protester who helped clean up, Madison Oden said.

This is just the start of events like this for LR Carbon, Hunter said. “We come up with crazy ideas to keep people to come out because we want everybody to know that we’re going to keep coming out for as long as we possibly can,” Hunter said.

As they move forward Hunter encourages anyone else to join them. “We just encourage people to come out, it’s not as violent as what you see on tv.

“There’s right now all kinds of people here, there’s children. We want people to come out and make a difference with us,” Hunter said.