LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Businesses are doing everything in their power to safely stay open as the pandemic continues and cooler temperatures set in.
At the Corner, a restaurant in the Rivermarket, has moved their tables outside.
With the cooler weather, they added a dozen propane heaters to keep customers comfortable; with the business going through about a dozen refilled propane tanks a day.
Local restaurants adapting to COVID-19 restrictions for the winter
