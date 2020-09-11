Local vets remembers 9/11 tragedies

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like most of us, Scott West remembers exactly where he was on September 11th, 2001. He watched the tragedies unfold on TV at school. The then 15-year-old says he made a life-changing decision to serve our nation.

“I can remember it pretty vividly,” said West, but the tragedy hit home in 2005.

Three days before West completed a tour in Iraq, he was severely injured in an explosion. Today, West credits a local group for helping him get out of a dark place.

“I think for me, it really set me up for what I would say is my true calling and purpose and that’s through the organization that we founded in 2010. Ultimately that was because of 9/11,” said Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the founder of Sheep Dog.

Sheep Dog impact assistance is a local non-profit. Sergeant Nutt says it was founded to help veterans and former first responders find purpose after their service is done.