Local veterans celebrated ahead of Memorial Day weekend with parade

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 100 people came out donning their best red, white, and blue, all to honor our local veterans ahead of this Memorial Day weekend.

People from as far as Searcy to Hot Springs gathered at Pike Plaza Shopping Center in North Little Rock to participate in the parade.

“Memorial Day is always very important for our veterans, especially right now. We’re able to FaceTime, do phone calls, but to actually be able to see their family members that’s going to really give our veterans an uplifting moment and kind of honor them,” says Reed Strickland with the Arkansas State Veterans Home.

Fire trucks, vintage cars and motorcycles were lined up and well decorated for the parade that road past the Arkansas State Veteran’s Home in North Little Rock.

Kindred Hospice helped organize the “drive-thru” parade as a way to pay homage to the veterans.

Strickland says it was wonderful seeing the community come together to help celebrate those who gave so much for our country.

“A lot of people as you can see showed up,” says Strickland. “They just wanted their voices to be heard and make sure the veterans know they appreciate them and that they respect their services and want to honor them this Memorial Day.”