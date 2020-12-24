Local woman buys thousands worth of groceries for community members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman bought $28,000 worth of groceries today and said that she wanted to give back to the community.

Ashley Ann Jones said that after seeing national headlines about long lines at food banks and the impact the pandemic has making on people’s jobs she wanted to do something for her community.

“I was like, I’m going to buy groceries,” said Ashley Ann Jones, “Story after story about people getting laid off, or furloughed or just lost their company.”

The Scott, Arkansas native is a local business owner and social media strategist. She hopes this will inspire others with this message. “Do what you can where you are,” said Ashley Ann Jones.

Jones say she hopes to do something like this again in the future.