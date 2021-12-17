Long-standing Little Rock Pettaway neighborhood hosts first market on the square

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Business is coming to one long standing Little Rock neighborhood as construction reaches the halfway point. To celebrate the progress the Pettaway neighborhood will hold the first Market on the Square.

The neighborhood sits just past the SOMA district on 21st and Rock St. New homes have already popped up but developer Michael Orndorff had a vision to o create a space for businesses to flourish and grow.

As it’s hitting the halfway point on construction, the brains behind the operation are hosting the first Market on the Square Saturday to celebrate the progress made and give a sneak peak into what the future holds for the area.

There will be more than a dozen vendors selling everything from bath and body products to wellness therapies and more. There will even be a fitness studio hosting a free fitness class.

The Market is the first of a series of seven for 2022. Each market will be unique from any others in this area in that they will not only feature local makers and vendors, but also a live art installation, a fitness component, food trucks and kid friendly entertainment.

It all kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and goes until noon Saturday December 18th.