Lonoke Co. Sheriff releases statement on deputy-involved shooting, says he supports release of body cam video

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The Lonoke County sheriff has released a video statement addressing the deputy-involved shooting that happened early Wednesday that left a 17-year-old dead.

Sheriff John Staley said he had prayed with the family of Hunter Brittain and that he wants to “know exactly what happened” in the shooting.

Staley said he immediately requested the support of the Arkansas State Police to handle the investigation, so there would be “full transparency and accountability.”

Staley said his local investigators are not involved in the inquiry and said neither he nor his department know just what evidence like body camera footage shows.

He did say, though, that he was “committed to transparency” and pledged to support release of whatever body camera footage there is from the incident, when “the law and the State Police investigation allow it.“

See his full statement below: