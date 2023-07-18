LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police said that a Lonoke County man was killed during a 14-mile pursuit Monday morning.

ASP troopers said that officers with the Sherwood Police Department initiated the pursuit on Landers Road. Special agents said that 25-year-old Andrew Muggs exceeded 100 mph while passing drivers during the chase.

Around 8:40 a.m., troopers said that they executed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver to stop Muggs at the 17-mile marker of Highway 67 North. He died from injuries sustained in the incident.

ASP Colonel Mike Hagar released a statement following the deadly incident.

“We regret any loss of life,” Hagar said. “We will use this unfortunate occasion to remind the public that our Troopers will always put the lives of innocent motorists ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who makes the reckless and selfish choice to flee from law enforcement.”

This incident is under investigation by the ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division.