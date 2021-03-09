Lonoke officer, state troopers honored after helping abducted North Carolina 14-year-old

LONOKE, Ark. — One Lonoke officer who was shot and injured and other responding law enforcement are being called heroes after the team of four helped a 14-year-old veil return home safely after being abducted.

Lonoke Police Chief Matthew Edwards said every day his officers head out to work with the mindset that this could be their last day at home, and after such a close call, he wants to honor the great job that everyone did that night.

“Hey, you did a great job,” Edwards said. “People are seeing this and you represent law enforcement and what it means to be.”

Edwards gathered more than 50 people to show appreciation for his staff.

“When I received that phone call, advising that one of my officers has been shot — the worst nightmare come true,” Edwards said.

That’s when Lonoke police officer Cody Carpenter was shot and injured while responding to a suspect accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina.

Edwards, the city mayor and citizens have a special thanks to Carpenter and the three others from Arkansas State Police to the dispatcher that helped out.

“Your hero’s, you went above and beyond what the calling was,” Davidson County, NC Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

Even the sheriff from North Carolina where the girl was abducted is in town to pay his respects.

“There’s no word in the dictionary that would say what you are and what you mean to the Davidson County Sheriff’s office,” Simmons said.

Meanwhile, Edwards said it means the world to see Carpenter at the special ceremony and able to receive recognition.

“God has his angels over him that night, and continue with the recovery,” Edwards said. “Every time I speak with officer carpenter I just praise God that’s he’s alive with me today because he there is a mission for him.”

Edwards said officer Carpenter can’t do any interviews until the investigation is over. Edwards also said he expects Carpenter to fully recover and expects him to return to work once he’s 100 percent.

Police said the suspect in this shooting Willliam Ice later shot and killed himself. The 14-year-old North Carolina girl was found safe and reunited with her family.

Police were able to identify a total of 10 children that Ice had been in contact with and said the kids were using their school computers to talk to him.