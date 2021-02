LONOKE, Ark.- A Lonoke police officer is injured after a shooting on Saturday.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene at the McDonald’s on Dee Dee Lane in Lonoke.

#BREAKING: Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office confirms a Lonoke police officer has been shot at the McDonald’s on Dee Dee Lane. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) February 21, 2021

Officials say the injured officer has been airlifted to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The Lonoke police chief has asked Arkansas State Police to lead the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.