Lonoke Schools put on lockdown with Lt. Governor there

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke Police Department is investigating a call that was made to Lonoke High School today regarding someone who was “armed and dangerous” while Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin was there.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin was at the school for a ground-breaking ceremony.

The High School secretary received a phone call from an anonymous caller who told the secretary “they are armed and dangerous and to get out of the school.”

The school went into lockdown until the school could be secured.

The other schools in the area were secured by the Lonoke County Sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police.

The schools were later cleared.