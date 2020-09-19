Looking back at Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s visit to Verizon Arena in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Supreme Court Justice spoke at Verizon Arena in 2019.

Thousands of people packed into Verizon Arena for the Supreme Court Justice’s visit.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Bill Clinton held the lecture.

The 86-year-old justice spoke about many things, including being the second female associate justice of the Supreme Court.

In one moment, she shared her memories about receiving the phone call from President Bill Clinton on a Sunday night informing her that she would be nominated to the nation’s highest court.

“It was one of the most happiest moments of my life, I was on cloud nine and then the President said tomorrow morning we will have a little ceremony in the Rose Garden, and we would like you to make a few remarks. I had to come down from the cloud.”

