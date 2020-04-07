Lost Forty Brewing provides free meals to partners in service industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We keep hearing the phrase, ‘We’re All in This Together’, and we’re being told to reach out to people in need the best way we know how.

The folks at Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock are taking that message to heart today. They’re providing free meals to many of their friends and partners in the service industry who are out of work due to COVID-19.

“We don’t know any way to get through this without giving and giving some more as a community or as a business,” said John Beachboard from Lost Forty Brewing.

The free meals included burritos from Heights Tacos and Tamale, and of course they offered some of their craft beer.

Beachboard said it’s just something small to brighten someone’s day.