Lottery Director Woosley resigns to pursue new role

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Secretary Larry Walther today announced Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, has submitted his resignation effective August 3 to pursue other opportunities. Michael Helms, chief counsel for Lottery, will serve as interim director as the search is underway for a new director.

“Since the Lottery launched in Arkansas in 2009, Bishop has played a critical role in its success, overseeing a record amount of scholarships for Arkansas students,” said Secretary Walther. “I appreciate his leadership and wish him all the best as he moves forward in his career.”

Woosley joined Lottery in 2009 as Chief Legal Counsel. He was named Director in 2012.

Arkansans approved a Scholarship Lottery via a statewide vote in 2008. Since that time, Lottery has provided 542,000 scholarships to Arkansas students.

There are 1,967 lottery retailers throughout the state.

Learn more at https://www.myarkansaslottery.com/.