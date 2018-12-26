Lottery Money, Money, Money!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Two national lottery jackpots continue rolling higher into triple digits.

With no winner in the Christmas night Mega Millions drawing, the grand prize has grown to $348 million for Friday night. The cash value is $210.2 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were: 2 - 8 - 42 - 43 - 50, MegaBall 6.

Mega Millions ticket sales cutoff at 9:45 p.m. for the 10 p.m. drawing.

In the Powerball, tonight's drawing will be for a $294 million prize ($177.6 million cash value). Powerball ticket sales cutoff at 8:59 p.m. for the 9:59 p.m. draw.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) also offers a nice chunk of change in tonight's drawing for a $75,000 prize. NSJ sales cutoff at 7:59 p.m.