Loud boom heard in White County, police unsure what it was
BEEBE, Ark. - There have been several reports of a loud boom in the Beebe area. Police say they aren't exactly sure where it came from.
According to a Facebook post by Beebe Police, the department says they are aware of a loud explosion sound that was heard in the area.
They say they have not received any word of actual damage. They also don't know what it was or where it happened.
The post goes on to say they understand the concern and fear in the community, but ask you to not call the police department unless you have an actual emergency or know what happened.
The police department says their phone lines have been tied up with questions.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
