Loved ones react to firing of deputy involved in Brittain’s death

LONOKE, Ark. – Hours after Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley announced the firing of Sgt. Michael Davis in the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain, protestors gathered outside the Sheriff’s office and detention center to continue their fight for justice.

The feeling of Thursday’s protest was noticeably different after family and friends received their first update in Brittain’s death more than one week later.

Although many were relieved that the deputy responsible was fired, news that the body camera wasn’t on for the actual shooting, and thus, not recording footage of Hunter’s death left friends and family frustrated.

Jessica Tuttle was one such attendee at Thursday’s protest. She brought with her a sign detailing the victims of police shootings in America; Hunter’s name was the newest addition.

“No matter what your skin is, no matter how old you are, no matter what your orientation is,” Tuttle said, “It’s not ok. No cop has the right to shoot me, my kids, anybody.’

Although some at the protest shared that they believed Davis’ firing was a step towards justice not all agreed. For Tuttle, there won’t be peace until there’s change.

“That is a placating move to calm the masses that are demanding justice for Hunter,” Tuttle said regarding the termination. “It is a scapegoat practice; it is not justice.”

She and Hunter’s loved ones said they will be out every night until more information is released, and justice is found for Hunter.

Charges are still pending against Sgt. Davis. Arkansas State Police must first wrap up their investigation into Brittain’s death before handing the case file over to the prosecuting attorney’s office.