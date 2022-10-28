NEWPORT, Ark. – The Mississippi River levels are very low due to lack of rainfall and severe drought. It is creating quite the problem for Arkansas farmers.

Hallie Soffner, farm owner, said it’s “the worst in many decades”.

The Mississippi River is essential to their business, and for consumers to get their products.

“Barges cannot get up and down the river, despite its been drenched, and even when a barge can get down the river – it can’t carry more than about thirty-three percent of its normal weight” Soffner said.

Their products will be left stacked up, instead of transported to their consumers which is a huge problem considering they fill our grocery stores.

Soffner said the key to her farm’s survival is “planning and encouraging consumers.”