LR Board of Directors discussing ordinances that would prevent inoperable vehicle from being stored in yards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you live in Little Rock and have several non-working cars on your property, you could soon get some pricey fines from the city.

“It’s long overdue,” said Doris Wright, LR Board Director Ward 6.

Today, Little Rock Board of Directors discussed two new ordinances that would crack down on junk in yards.

“I think its going to be a big uproar because we have a lot of this,” said Wright.

Director Doris Wright said she gets several calls a week from people complaining about their neighbor’s yards and right now the city can’t do anything about it.

“The bottom line is if you haven’t fixed something in 10 years, you’re not going to fix it. It’s just that you don’t mind it being there but it brings down the appearance, the value, and the livability of the neighborhood,” said Wright.

While similar, one ordinance is more strict.

One only prevents non-working cars on the property.

The other includes boats, trailers, motorcycles, and more, plus it has requirements for concealing them with a six-foot opaque privacy fence.

In both ordinances violators face fines starting at $100 per vehicle.

“One doesn’t go as far as the other so my desire would be to merge the two to make sure that we get everything addressed that needs to be addressed,” said Wright.

Some other changes directors would like to see include wanting more clarification on what type of property this would impact.

The board is expected to vote on these ordinances next week.

City Ordinance

