LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the City of Little Rock Board of Directors meeting an ordinance that was proposed to ban drag racing was passed.

The ordinance bans drag racing, dangerous caravans and vehicular trespassing was passed by the board. The ordinance would issue up to a $1,000 fine for offenses committed.

View the full ordinance voted on below:

