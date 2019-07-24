LR City Board passes ordinance for Entertainment District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Board of Directors has passed an ordinance that would create a River Market Entertainment District.

The emergency clause vote failed, so it will not go into effect for 30 days.

It would only be allowed on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It would also be allowed on certain holidays.

People would also be required to carry certain containers and wear ID wristbands.

Mountain Home and El Dorado have already passed ordinances creating entertainment districts.