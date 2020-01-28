LR community leaders asking public to stand up against violence, after double homicide over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Community leaders are asking people to step up and help stop the violence, after a double homicide that killed two women and injured a toddler.

Iquira Tate, 21 and Brittany Tate, 24 were both show and killed at a home on South Ringo on Saturday.

After yet another tragedy in the Capitol City, the group ‘Stop the Violence’ is asking community members to step up and help.

Reverend Bennie Johnson, neighbors, and friends gathered on January 28 to pray and ask people to help them find Victory over Violence.

One woman whose son was killed six years ago spoke out about the great need in the city for mentors and help for mental health in young people.

“It’s really outrageous these are babies, they are killing our youth, our youth is our future, as of right now, we may not have it, we need more people in the community to help.”

Police say it was an isolated incident, and all three victims lived in the home.