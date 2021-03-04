LR Downtown pocket park gallery seeking artists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking artists for a “gallery wall” collection of murals in a pocket park project coming this spring.

A narrow stretch of grassy land off Main Street in downtown Little Rock will be transformed into a pocket park with picnic tables, string lighting, and public murals. This project is sponsored by local food distribution company Ben E. Keith Foods.

Ten artists will be selected and paid to paint a portion of the gallery wall, incorporating their unique interpretation of the theme “Eat Local. Eat Often,” Ben E. Keith’s mantra.

“So much of the food industry is an artistic expression, and for decades Ben E. Keith Foods has proudly supported efforts to grow and enrich the communities in which we serve,” Yvette Parker, Ben E. Keith Foods’ marketing director, said. “This project encourages those who see the mural to remember that food ties us to one another and builds strong communities. Hopefully, it will be a constant reminder to Eat Local and Eat Often as well.”

The downtown pocket park gallery will be located off the 700 block of Main Street in between the Donaghey Building and the parking deck that sits next door to it. The mural will be on the south side of the parking deck facing the pocket park. Winning artists will be selected by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces Committee.

“We are always looking for the ‘hidden gems’ of downtown, places and spaces that have great potential but are currently underutilized,” Carol Worley, chair of Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces Committee, said. “This pocket park and art gallery is a perfect example of that. We had the vision and, thanks to Ben E. Keith, it will soon be a reality.”

To apply to participate in the large-scale mural project and to learn more details, click here

The application deadline is March 20, 2021. Winners will be announced on March 31. The artwork must be completed by April 30.