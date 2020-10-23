LR fairs adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A few local festivals start Friday across the capital city but it’s not the usual crowds, performances, and rides going on.

This years organizers had to get creative to try and keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They improvised, so they’re doing drive-thru only,” Director of Community Connections, Courtney Leach said.

People are driving through the 35th annual Greek Food Festival creates a COVID-19 version of their event.

“Sometimes it’s easier just to say let’s call 2020 a wash,” Leach said “It’s too hard to do things but everyone with the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has a real heart to serve.

Anyone can order food in-person or online and pick it up at the church, all for a good cause.

“The Greek church wanted to make sure they could still support local charities, that’s what the Greek Food festival is all about,” Leach said.

Meanwhile on the other side of Little Rock another festival is taking place.

“Food is one of the most popular things that the fair, and to be able to bring that out to folks and let them still be able to come out,” Director of Sales And Promotions, Will Hornburg said.

Hornburg works with the Arkansas State Fair. This year it’s call The Taste of Fair and it started Friday.

It’s the COVID-19 Edition of the usual state fair.

“They’re looking for something to do, they want to get out of the house,” Hornburg said.

Organizers behind the event said they were able to find 10 vendors and safely spread them out across the fair grounds.

“Vendors are self-employed so they aren’t qualifying for a lot of that and they’ve been shut down and this is their business,” Hornburg said. “They’ve been shut down, this is their business. So for these guys to be able to make anything it’s a bonus.”

Masks are required and they will limit the amount of people that can come in at once.

One woman who typically attends the fair said its important to still have this adjusted event for the community.

“It means a lot to me because normally this is what I come out here for anyway,” Little Rock resident, Chandra Robinson said. “I’m not a rider, my son doesn’t ride, so we just come out here to enjoy the food.

They are also asking for donations like can goods for the local food bank.