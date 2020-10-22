LR homicide, police investigating

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers are on the scene of a homicide that happened at 12822 Quail Creek Rd according to LRPD Twitter.

We will update you on more as it becomes available

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories