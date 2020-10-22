LR homicide, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Issue two can do one of two things, it could create career politicians, or it could allow enough new blood to continue to flow through the capitol, but with enough experience to still understand the inner workings of the capitol.

Issue two looks to change two major things about term limits in Arkansas. The first one removes the lifetime cap, currently, lawmakers can serve for 16 years, and then they cannot run again, Issue two removes that.