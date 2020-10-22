LR homicide, police investigating

KLRT - FOX16.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers are on the scene of a homicide that happened at 12822 Quail Creek Rd according to LRPD Twitter.
**Preliminary Information**A Homicide has occurred at 12822 Quail Creek Rd. Patrol Officers are on scene. Detectives, Crime Scene, and PAO are en route. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BUvwxZH9ik— Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) October 22, 2020
