LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Marathon, shaking things up once again, this time with the help of UA Little Rock.

Check this out, a drive-in movie night, featuring Marvel’s Black Panther.

Cars packed into, lot 12, at the University and used their car radios to listen to the action packed movie.

No concession stands, so those who drove up for the free movie, brought their own snacks and drinks.