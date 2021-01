LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock and staff with the Little Rock Marathon announced Monday that the Little Rock Marathon scheduled for March 6-7 has been moved to the weekend of Nov. 20-21, 2021.

The decision was made to move the race after citing challenges of staging an event of this scale at this time out of concerns for safety due to COVID-19.

Registered participants will have the option to move their registration to the November race or defer registration to the 2022 race.