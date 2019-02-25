LR mayor promises fair investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Little Rock's Mayor promised truth, justice, and a thorough investigation, days after an officer shot and killed a man.

At a press conference Sunday Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Friday's shooting highlights why the police department needs to fix its relationship with the people it serves.

"No one is above the law," Scott said. "Every relationship, particularly between our law-enforcement and the communities that they serve, requires, accountability, clarity, and transparency. I believe that relationship between Little Rock and our law enforcement is in need of repair."

As a solution, the Mayor says he wants to create two groups, the Little Rock Civilian Review Board and the Little Rock Police Accountability Task Force.

"The latter is designed to conduct a comprehensive review of how our officers interact with every community member in Little Rock, and the former designed to ensure that our law enforcement remains accountable and responsive to our residents moving forward.

According to a spokesperson for the Mayor, both groups are in the planning stages.

The shooting Friday started as a traffic stop, when police say 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire was driving a stolen car. Instead of stopping, investigators claim Blackshire accelerated and hit Officer Charles Starks. Police say as he was hit, Starks fired his gun.

"The officer did end up getting stuck by the car and received injuries. The shots were basically fired simultaneously at that moment," explained Interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley.

Blackshire's family has questioned whether the shooting was justified.