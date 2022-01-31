LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. took to social Monday night to say he plans to ask the city Board of Directors to declare a state of emergency.

“This action allows our administration to enact certain measures to more speedily address root causes of gun violence and violent crime.” Mayor Scott said.

In the post, Scott said he LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey has already met with a member of ATF leadership to discuss new strategies in addressing access to illegal guns in the city.

“Tomorrow, in an effort to leverage every available resource to fight and prevent crime, I’ll be asking the board to declare a state of emergency concerning gun violence within our city,” Scott said.

“We will also begin weekly updates on how we are addressing our increase in violent crime,” Scott continued. “This issue requires all of our attention and effort, particularly with our youth and young adults.”