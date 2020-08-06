LR mayor to continue exploring ‘revenue-generating opportunities’ for War Memorial, Hindman park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released information Thursday afternoon about the details regarding War Memorial Park and Hindman park.

Scott says one of their top priorities to uniting Little Rock is to improve the quality of life and place. He wants to enhance people’s experiences and amenities within the parks. The mayor says this remains to be a major focus even during the pandemic.

The mayor has said they are excited about these recommendations:

They realize that they do need revenue to make this happen, and despite no bids received for the golf entertainment, they will continue to explore revenue-generating opportunities to fund these places:

“There is a lot of uncertainty due to the pandemic, and while we may not issue another bid we will not stop looking for ways to generate revenue throughout our city,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.