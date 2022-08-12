LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Downtown Little Rock Partnership with presenting sponsor Centennial Bank will host 60 food trucks during the 11th annual Main Street Food Truck Festival on September 11.

This year’s festival will be serving up blocks of food and fun with food trucks, drinks, music and 26 arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held on Third to Ninth Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The DLRP shared that attendees will have the chance to sample a wide variety of flavors from soul food to sweet treats and everything in between.

Love food trucks or just want to get involved, volunteer opportunities are still available. For more information visit MainStreetFoodTrucks.com.