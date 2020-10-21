LR police investigating shooting, two people injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the 1900 block of S. Pulaski Street.

Police responded to a call about a shooting late Tuesday evening where they found Martinez Scott sitting on the sidewalk.

Officers say he had been shot in the left foot.

Officers found a second victim, Vivian Kirk, inside the residence who had been shot in the right hand.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and police say they are in stable condition.

A witness at the scene told police they heard gunshots, and that the front door had been shot at.

Police are still investigating the shooting.