LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man was found dead in a vehicle near a grocery store Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:15pm, officers were called to a “subject down” near the Kroger on Colonel Glenn. A male was found in a vehicle deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time. The Coroner’s Office has removed the body from the scene. pic.twitter.com/q9jAZ2covw — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 5, 2021

A spokesperson with the Little Rock Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon officers were called to a “subject down” near the Kroger on Colonel Glenn Road just after 1:15 p.m.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

