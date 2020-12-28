LR Police: Man survives gunshot to head, a woman now in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man suffered a gunshot wound to his forehead, now a woman is in custody.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of West 28th Street on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the bedroom floor with the wound to his head.

According to investigators, the victim told police he didn’t know what happened, but then stated that 42-year-old Erica Dickerson was the one that shot him.

The victim was taken to UAMS and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dickerson is charged with first-degree battery was transported to the Pulaski County jail.

