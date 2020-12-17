LR Police: Suspect shot woman who was driving with an infant in vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock woman was shot in the wrist while driving, with her 1-year-old in the vehicle.

According to a police report, the victim told police she was walking into the Asher One Stop on Maple street Thursday morning, when a woman attempted to start a fight with her. The victim told the woman she would not fight because she had an infant with her.

Later, As the woman was placing the child in the vehicle, the suspect reportedly punched her in the back of the head. The suspect’s boyfriend stopped the woman from fighting, with each woman going back to their respective vehicles.

The report continued to say that as both cars were leaving the parking lot, the suspect allegedly struck the front of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect got out of her car and then reportedly opened fire on the victim’s vehicle with a pink semiautomatic handgun.

The victim was struck in the wrist but was able to drive away. She drove to her home, dropped off the child, and then made her way to UAMS where she contacted police. The child reportedly suffered no injury.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. No word yet on possible charges.

