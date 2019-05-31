LR police video released from deadly officer-involved shooting Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) released dash cam video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in April.

The LRPD said Michael St. Clair, 42, died after being taken to the hospital from the scene of the Easter Sunday incident on South Shackleford Road.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Ryan Stubenrauch and Officer Chandler Taylor.

You can watch the dash cam video and a briefing from Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey in the video above.

The officers had been called to the area of 2600 S. Shackleford after a report of a suspicious person. It was reported that there was a man wearing a black hoodie who was armed with a gun. The caller further reported that the man fired the gun, and was last seen walking in the direction of Walmart.

The LRPD says as officers arrived in the area of 2704 S. Shackleford Road, they found the man fitting the description provided.

Police say as officers tried to talk with him, he ran away and then fired a semi-automatic handgun at them. Officers returned fire and St. Clair was shot. He died after being taken to Baptist Hospital.