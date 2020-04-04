LR police working homicide on Woodford Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are working a homicide on the 9000 block of Woodford Drive.

Officers initially received a report shortly before 10:00 p.m. of someone possibly driving while intoxicated at that location.

When they arrived they found a person had been shot, in addition to a car in the front yard of a home.

The shooting victim died on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, and police are still investigating the connection to the initial DWI call.

Police ask that you avoid the area while the investigation continues.

There is no suspect information at this time.