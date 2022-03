LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have a person in custody after SWAT was called out to the 52000 block of South University Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night.

Little Rock police say the individual barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area as they wrap up their investigation, but say that traffic has returned to normal.

No details have been released on the individual involved in the standoff